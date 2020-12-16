Recording artist and Latin Grammy winner Bad Bunny will join the cast of Brad Pitt’s action movie “Bullet Train” at Sony Pictures, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

Logan Lerman, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon and Andrew Koji round out the rest of the cast. David Leitch is set to direct the project. Zak Olkewicz wrote the script for the film, which is based on the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” by Kotaro Isaka.

Leitch and Kelly McCormick (“Atomic Blonde”) will produce the film through their company 87North, alongside Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick. Brittany Morrissey is overseeing the project for Sony Pictures. Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who represent Isaka and the IP, are the executive producers on the project.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, the project is described as a contained thriller in the vein of “Speed” and “Non-Stop” and centers on a group of assassins.

Bad Bunny’s most recent album, “El Ultimo Tour del Mundo” debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart becoming the first all-Spanish album to reach this position. This year, he was proclaimed the #1 artist globally on Spotify and the #1 Latin artist of 2020 by Billboard for second consecutive year.

Most recently, he released his single “Dakiti” with Jhay Cortez, which made history as the first Latin song to simultaneously reach #1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S., as well as on Spotify’s Top 200 and Apple Music’s Top 100: Global. Bad Bunny is set to make his acting debut in the Kevin Hart-produced drama “American Sole,” starring Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Camila Mendes and Offset.

Bad Bunny is repped by UTA and Rimas Entertainment.

