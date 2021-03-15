National Center on Sexual Exploitation Rips Grammys for ‘Glamorizing Prostitution and Stripping’

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) has blasted the CBS Grammys broadcast, saying it “contributed to the sexual exploitation of women by glamorizing prostitution and stripping.”

The NCOSE called Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s performance one that “could have been cut from a hardcore pornography film”

“CBS allowed a glamorization of stripping and prostitution to be broadcast in front of a national audience – a portion of which were children – for no other reason than for TV ratings,” Dawn Hawkins, senior vice president and executive director of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, said in a statement. “Despite the ‘popularity’ of the song performed by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, CBS should have never allowed this kind of explicit performance to happen at the Grammys.”

“Prostitution and stripping are never empowering for women, as they set up systems that exploit and oppress women,” Hawkins continued. “CBS has contributed to furthering the sexual exploitation of women and contributed to the ‘normalization’ of porn culture.”

Representatives for CBS did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on the NCOSE’s statement.

More to come…