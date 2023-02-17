‘Grand Crew’ Season 2 Trailer: ‘This Season We Are Drinking Real Wine,’ Carl Tart Says (Exclusive Video)

The gang is back for a second season of “Grand Crew” on March 3, and cast members Nicole Byer, Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Carl Tart and Grasie Mercedes break down what we can expect in this exclusive trailer for the NBC series.

Says Tart, “We heard your messages. We read the tweets. This season we are drinking real wine, so now we are drunk as skunks.”

In a scene from Season 2, which you can watch above, Wyatt (Cunningham) toasts the crew with a glass of water, even though everyone tells him it’s bad luck. Sure enough, he chokes on the water, his stool falls over and his pants split. When he sighs and says, “Someone get me a damn glass of wine,” every one of his friends offers their own glass.

The sitcom was created by Phil Augusta Jackson, who executive produces with Dan Goor. Matthew Nodella, Charla Lauriston, Lamar Woods produce. It’s from P-Jack Industries, Dr. Goor Productions, and Universal Television.

“Grand Crew” Season 2 premieres on Friday, March 3 at 8:30 p.m./7:30 p.m. CT and will stream on Peacock.