Daniel Radcliffe, Maya Rudolph and Jason Schwartzman to Guest Star in Animated Comedy Central Series ‘Digman!’

Jane Lynch and Harvey Guillén will also make appearances in the Andy Samberg-led show

| February 15, 2023 @ 1:53 PM
Daniel Radcliffe, Maya Rudolph, Jason Schwartzman

Daniel Radcliffe, Maya Rudolph, Jason Schwartzman -- Getty Images

Jason Schwartzman, Maya Rudolph and Daniel Radcliffe are among the stars who will make guest appearances in the Andy Samberg-led adult animated series “Digman!,” Comedy Central confirmed to TheWrap.

The adventure comedy series, which premieres Wednesday, March 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT, centers on a world in which archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet, according to the official logline.

While Samberg voices protagonist Rip Digman, the show’s slate of guest stars includes Clancy Brown, Andy Daly, Cole Escola, Harvey Guillén, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Marc Evan Jackson, Rachel Kaly, Kerri Kenney, Lauren Lapkus, Jane Lynch, Mike Mitchell, Kyle Mooney, Claudia O’Doherty, Lennon Parham, Daniel Radcliffe, Maya Rudolph, Paul Rust, Jason Schwartzman, Carl Tart, Joe Lo Truglio and Edgar Wright.

Aside from Samberg, other primary cast members include Mitra Jouhari, Tim Robinson, Dale Soules, Guz Khan, Melissa Fumero and Tim Meadows.

Created by Samberg and Neil Campbell, “Digman!” is produced by CBS Studios alongside Ali Bell and The Lonely Island’s Party Over Here banner. Titmouse is set to executive produce, with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina executive producing for Titmouse.

You can watch the show’s first look here.

