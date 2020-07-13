Grant Imahara, Former ‘Mythbusters’ Host, Dies at 49

Grant Imahara, the engineer and roboticist who helped test some of the world’s most famous rumors on the iconic Discovery Channel series “Mythbusters,” has died. He was 49.

A spokesperson for Discovery confirmed Imahara’s death to TheWrap on Monday night.

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” the network said in a statement.

Adam Savage, who led “Mythbusters” with Jamie Hyneman, tweeted about Imahara, who he called a “brilliant engineer.”

I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) July 14, 2020

Imahara may have been best-known for his work on “Mythbusters,” joining the reality staple in 2005 and helping bust hundreds of myths over the years. But his entertainment credits extended far beyond the long-running series. Before making his own name on TV, he spent just about a decade at Lucasfilm, contributing his special effects skills to beloved movies like “Galaxy Quest,” “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace,” Star Wars: Attack of the Clones,” Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,” and more.

After departing “Mythbusters” in 2014, he and his Build Team comrades, Kari Byron and Tori Belleci, put their brains together for the Netflix original series “White Rabbit Project.” It premiered in 2016 and lasted for one season.

Byron tweeted a photo of the Build Team on Monday night, writing, “Somedays I wish I had a time machine.” Two other pictures she shared showed her posing with Imahara on set, as well as a personal snapshot of Imahara.