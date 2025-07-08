‘Grantchester’ to End After Season 11 on ITV and PBS

After over a decade on the air, “Grantchester” is coming to an end. The upcoming Season 11 of the British period drama will be its last, the show’s creator announced on Tuesday.

“At its heart, ‘Grantchester’ is a show about the power of friendship and love,” series creator, writer and executive producer Daisy Coulam said in a statement. “We’ve been so lucky over the last 11 series to experience that on and off screen. For over a decade now – cast and crew (many who’ve been there since the beginning) have met each Summer to film. And it’s been an absolute joy. Thank you to James Runcie for entrusting us with his characters. Thank you to the lovely people of real Grantchester. Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of the show in any way – big or small. I’ll miss you terribly.”

Based on the James Runcie short stories “The Grantchester Mysteries,” the show launched in 2015 with James Norton in the lead role as vicar Sidney Chambers. Tom Brittney’s character William Davenport subsequently took over the top spot on the 1950s-set show and then Rishi Nair took the lead in Series 9, as “Grantchester” follows a new mystery each season.

The series debuted in the heat of “Downton Abbey” fever and was one of several British shows that successfully made the leap across the pond to find viewership on PBS Masterpiece in America.

“’Grantchester’ has been one of the rare series that has a certain magic to everything about it,” said Susanne Simpson, Masterpiece Head of Scripted Content and Executive Producer. “The show has found its way into the hearts of countless Masterpiece viewers with its warmth, humor, and sense of community. It has been a joy to work with the brilliant team – producers, writer, cast and crew – behind ‘Grantchester’ and I cannot thank them enough for their talent and dedication. We are so proud to have been a part of this extraordinary partnership for so long.”

In “Grantchester” Season 11, Robson Green returns as Geordie Keating with Rishi Nair as Alphy Kottaram, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.

Season 10 is currently airing on Masterpiece Mystery! in the U.S.