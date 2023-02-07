Before there was Sandy and Danny, there was — well, Rydell High was still pretty musical. But the Pink Ladies were just finding their way. In Paramount+’s new series, fans are set to see the beginning of Rydell’s coolest female clique, and how it was originally created specifically for the outcasts.

The newest trailer for the series, set to premiere on the streamer in April, came during Monday morning’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” accompanied by the four original Pink Ladies themselves (because no, Frenchie, Rizzo and the others from “Grease” weren’t the original ladies).

In the footage, we see the women who would become the inaugural Pink Ladies getting bullied, shamed for their sexual activities and even denied membership from the T-Birds, solely based on gender — and they’ve had enough. Watch it below.

“Everyone already thinks we’re such bad girls,” Jane (Marisa Davila) says, before being corrected that, “We’re not girls, we’re ladies.” And thus, a spark hits, and “The Pink Ladies” are born.

Their pledge is simple: “To act cool, to look cool, and to be cool. ‘Til death do us part, think pink!”

“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” — which takes place in 1954, four years before the original “Grease” film — stars Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

The series is written and executive produced by Annabel Oakes (“Atypical,” “Minx”), who also serves as showrunner and directs one episode. Alethea Jones (“Made for Love,” “Dollface,” “Evil”) directs the first three episodes and executive produces.

Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey executive produce for Temple Hill, and Adam Fishbach also executive produces. Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey executive produce via PICTURESTART; Grace Gilroy produces. Jamal Sims choreographed the series in addition to directing, and Grammy Award nominee and music producer Justin Tranter handles the songs.

You can watch the full trailer for “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” in the video above.