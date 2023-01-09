“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” will debut on Paramount+ on Thursday, April 6 in the U.S. and Canada, Paramount announced on Monday at the Television Critics Association presentation.

In the teaser trailer for the series, which stars Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Tricia Fukuhara and Ari Notartomas, also dropped on Monday, we see the girls being advised by Jackie Hoffman’s assistant principal, “Be careful with whom you associate. A lady’s reputation is all she has.”

That advice goes unheeded, as the Pink Ladies decide, “Sometimes, you gotta be bad to do good,” before declaring, “Things are about to get wild.”

The series, which is set in 1954, four years before the events of the 1978 film, is from writer, director and executive producer Annabel Oakes of “Atypical” and “Transparent,” who also serves as showrunner.

It will premiere on Friday, April 7 n the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. The premiere date in South Korea will be announced at a later date. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode long season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays for subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, and on Fridays for subscribers in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France.



Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey executive produce for Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach also executive produces, and Alethea Jones (“Made For Love,” “Dollface,” “Evil”) directed the pilot plus two more episodes and executive produces. Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey executive produce via Picturestar, and it’s produced by Grace Gilroy. Choreography by Jamal Sims, who also directed, and music by Justin Tranter.