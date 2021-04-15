RLJE Films and the horror streamer Shudder have acquired the North American rights to “Great White,” a horror film about a killer shark starring “30 Rock” actress Katrina Bowden.

“Great White” is a horror, thriller and supernatural genre film written by Michael Boughen (“Dying Breed”) and directed by Martin Wilson in his feature debut. RLJE Films will release it theatrically this summer, and Shudder will premiere it on its platform later this year.

In “Great White,” a blissful tourist trip turns into a nightmare when five seaplane passengers are stranded miles from shore. In a desperate bid for survival, the group tries to make it to land before they either run out of supplies or are taken by a menacing terror lurking just beneath the surface.

Bowden (“Piranha 3DD”) stars in “Great White” alongside Aaron Jakubenko (“Tidelands”), Kimie Tsukakoshi (“Riptide”), Tim Kano (“Neighbours”) and Te Kohe Tuhaka (“Love and Monsters,” “The Dead Lands”).

The producers on “Great White” are Neal Kingston, Michael Robertson and Pam Collis on behalf of their production banner Thrills & Spills.

“We’ve all been afraid to go back into the water since 1975, and ‘Great White’ is going to keep us out of the water for years to come,” Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer at RLJE Films, said in a statement. “There is no better time than the summer to bring this suspenseful and terrifying new film to audiences.”

“Great White” was produced by Ward and Jess De Leo on behalf of RLJE Films. Emily Gotto from Shudder negotiated the deal with Mike Runagall and Gursharn Khaira of Altitude Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

RLJE Films and Shudder recently acquired Mickey Keating’s “Offseason,” which played at SXSW, and the Suki Waterhouse supernatural film “Seance.” Some of RLJE Films’ upcoming releases include “Jakob’s Wife” and David Oyelowo’s directorial debut, “The Water Man.”