Green Day Coming-of-Age Comedy ‘New Years Rev’ in Works at Live Nation Productions

Live Nation Productions is teaming up with the rock band Green Day on the coming-of-age comedy “New Years Rev,” which will be written and directed by Lee Kirk with production underway in Oklahoma.

The film will star Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman & Ryan Foust as a trio of friends who mistakenly think they have been chosen as Green Day’s opening act and head off on a road trip to Los Angeles to make it for their New Year’s Eve show. “The Office” alums Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer — the latter of whom is Kirk’s wife — will also star in the film with Ignacio Diaz-Silverio and Keen Ruffalo.

In a statement, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said that the film will be based in part on the early years of their career touring in a van.

“Van days rule. You will drive all night on no sleep then play a show for 10 kids in a basement of a friend of a friend’s house 50 miles east of anywhere you’ve ever heard of. But you’ll do it again the next day, and the one after that. Because you’re doing it with your bandmates who become your family and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever known. It’s electric. Let the music and mischief ensue,” he said.

Armstrong and Green Day bandmates Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool will produce alongside Tim Perell for Process and Stella Bulochnikov for Pat Solitano Productions. Ryan Kroft and Michael Rapino for Live Nation Productions and Jonathan Daniel are executive producers.

Green Day released its most recent album, “Saviors,” in 2024. They most recently performed at the FireAid benefit concert to raise funds for Los Angeles wildlife recovery and will headline Coachella later this year. The project was first reported by Variety.



