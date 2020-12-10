‘Green Hornet and Kato’ Film Lands ‘Jurassic Park’ Writer David Koepp

“The Green Hornet and Kato” film at Universal and Amasia Entertainment’s has landed a big franchise writer, David Koepp, known for “Jurassic Park,” the original “Mission: Impossible” film and the first “Spider-Man” film, among many more.

“The Green Hornet and Kato” was optioned and announced back in April after Amasia co-founders Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo acquired the movie franchise rights from the family of the original creator George W. Trendle in a bidding war in January.

Helfant, the former President of Marvel Studios, and Gallo will produce the film for Amasia.

David Koepp is attached as a writer on the next Indiana Jones movie and Universal’s “Bride of Frankenstein,” and he most recently wrote and directed the Kevin Bacon thriller “You Should Have Left.”

“The Green Hornet” was one of early radio’s most popular adventure shows — even predating “Superman” — before it became a set of movie serials in the 1940s as released by Universal, then the 1966 TV series that introduced Bruce Lee to the U.S., and finally the Seth Rogen reboot from 2011.

The classic story focuses on Britt Reid owner/publisher of The Daily Sentinel. Armed with knowledge from his sources, cool weapons, a supercar known as The Black Beauty, and teamed with his trusty aide Kato, Reid became The Green Hornet, a vigilante crime fighter wanted by the police and feared by the criminal world.

Amasia Entertainment’s next release is John Patrick Shanley’s “Wild Mountain Thyme,” starring Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Christopher Walken and Jon Hamm, which hits theaters on Friday.

Universal’s Senior Vice President of Production Sara Scott and Director of Development Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Koepp is represented by Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light LLP.

