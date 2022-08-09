Greg Berlanti’s DC Series ‘Strange Adventures’ Scrapped at HBO Max

Greg Berlanti’s DC series “Strange Adventures” has been scrapped at HBO Max and is no longer going forward at the streamer, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

First announced in 2019, “Strange Adventures,” was going to be a DC Super Hero anthology series executive produced by Berlanti, that was supposed to feature characters from across the DC canon. The one-hour drama series would have explored close-ended morality tales about the intersecting lives of mortals and superhumans.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith, who was set to direct and co-write an episode of the series with “Supergirl” writer Eric Carrasco, broke the news on his Hollywood Babble-On podcast.

“I got a call the other day from Eric before all of this story broke and he was just like, ‘”Strange Adventures” is officially dead.’ And I was like, ‘What the f—, are you serious?!’” Smith said.

Smith added: “I thought ‘Strange Adventures’ being a casualty kind of made sense to me. Nobody necessarily knows these characters; it sounded like an expensive show.”

The news comes on the heels of the cancellation of another DC project, “Batgirl.” Last week, during an earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, when asked by an analyst about the press surrounding “Batgirl” said that “DC is top of the list” for the studio, and they’re even looking to enact a broad 10-year-plan modeled off of the Marvel model established with Kevin Feige at Disney.