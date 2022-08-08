elvis-austin-butler

Warner Bros.

New Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Guaranteed to Stream on HBO Max After 45 Days

by and | August 8, 2022 @ 6:03 PM

The move marks yet another reversal of former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar’s strategy

Warner Bros. Discovery has quietly reversed course on a practice that was standard for the first half of 2022, with new release Warner Bros. films no longer guaranteed to stream on HBO Max 45 days after they first hit theaters, a spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap.

In yet another sign that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is reversing former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar’s push towards streaming, the studio remains committed to the 45-day theatrical window but may extend the time between when a film is first released in theaters and when it’s streaming on HBO Max.

Adam Chitwood

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

