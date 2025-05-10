Greg Cannom, Master Creator of Oscar-Winning Makeup and Prosthetics, Dies at 73

Greg Cannom, Oscar-winning prosthetics and makeup specialist whose skills were called upon for some of the greatest challenges in film including “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” has died. He was 73.

Cannom’s death was revealed Friday by fellow makeup artist Rick Baker in an Instagram post. No other details were immediately available.

Cannom won Oscars for the aforementioned films, as well as for “Vice.” He was also nominated for his work in “Titanic,” “Hook,” “A Beautiful Mind,” “Hoffa,” “Roommates” and “Bicentennial Man.”

Cannom’s work stretched deeply into popular culture across decades, with credits on dozens of visually iconic films like “The Lost Boys,” “The Mask,” “Hannibal and “The Passion of the Christ.”

According to a GoFundMe page launched by members of the makeup community in 2023, Cannom had been suffering for years from a serious of health breakdowns related to diabetes, a severe case of shingles and a staph infection.

More to come …