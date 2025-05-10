Greg Cannom, Master Creator of Oscar-Winning Makeup and Prosthetics, Dies at 73

Obits

Cannom constructed the unforgettable looks for “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”

Greg Cannom
attends the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party celebrating EJAF and the 91st Academy Awards on February 24, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.

Greg Cannom, Oscar-winning prosthetics and makeup specialist whose skills were called upon for some of the greatest challenges in film including “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” has died. He was 73.

Cannom’s death was revealed Friday by fellow makeup artist Rick Baker in an Instagram post. No other details were immediately available.

Cannom won Oscars for the aforementioned films, as well as for “Vice.” He was also nominated for his work in “Titanic,” “Hook,” “A Beautiful Mind,” “Hoffa,” “Roommates” and “Bicentennial Man.”

Cannom’s work stretched deeply into popular culture across decades, with credits on dozens of visually iconic films like “The Lost Boys,” “The Mask,” “Hannibal and “The Passion of the Christ.”

According to a GoFundMe page launched by members of the makeup community in 2023, Cannom had been suffering for years from a serious of health breakdowns related to diabetes, a severe case of shingles and a staph infection.

More to come …

Michael Feinstein poses at the opening night of David Mamet's "Glengarry Glen Ross" at The Palace Theatre on March 31, 2025 in New York City
Read Next
Michael Feinstein Accuses Kennedy Center of 'Government-Sanctioned Censorship' for Pride Event Cancellation

Josh Dickey

Josh is a Senior News Editor at TheWrap. He is a veteran wire-service journalist who moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood…

Comments