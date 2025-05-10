Michael Feinstein Accuses Kennedy Center of ‘Government-Sanctioned Censorship’ for Pride Event Cancellation

Five-time Grammy nominee Michael Feinstein accused the Kennedy Center of cowing to “government-sanctioned censorship” and the “silencing of creativity” Saturday in response to the center canceling its Pride Month programming.

“The genesis of art is essential to our need to enlighten, entertain, educate and help ​each of us, as human beings​, connect to ​one another. Art, especially during the 20th century in America, offered every soul an opportunity to express or experience the diversity of culture,” Feinstein wrote in an Instagram post titled “Fear of Queer? by Michael Feinstein.”

“Recently, I was invited to conduct the National Symphony Orchestra, perform and speak at a program entitled ‘A Peacock Among Pigeons: Celebrating 50 Years of Pride’ at The Kennedy Center, which celebrated the​ rainbow of influence​s ​upon art, music and ​our entire culture. ​This program was abruptly and unceremoniously canceled.”

“These recent Kennedy Center losses may well be defined in the years ahead, as the 21st century government-sanctioned censorship and silencing of creativity, regardless of value, based strictly on sexual orientation. Art, in its purest form, is where we suspend our differences to illuminate elements of the human condition,” Feinstein concluded.

In April the Kennedy Center and organizers canceled a slew of Pride events scheduled this summer to celebrate LGTBQ+ rights during the WorldPride festival in Washington, D.C.

The events were part of a week-long Tapestry of Pride celebration, described on the center’s website as “a celebration of diversity and unity, weaving together performances, exhibitions, and experiences for all ages.”

The decision to cancel the events came weeks after Donald Trump fired several board members and named himself chairman of the Kennedy Center.