Zach Bryan Takes Down Song After Collaborator John Moreland Drags His $350 Million Record Deal

Zach Bryan has removed the song “Memphis; The Blues” from his newest album “The Great American Bar Scene” after collaborator John Moreland called out the musician’s reported $350 million deal with Warner Records.

The beef began when Moreland posted a photo of the back of his head on Instagram and wrote, “$350M is a lot of money to pay for the fu–in off-brand version of me. Y’all have a great day.”

Moreland deleted the post, but Bryan shared a screenshot his own Instagram Story and told fans he would remove the song and replace it with a new version.

“Yooo just saw this from an artist I’ve always respected and supported,” Bryan wrote. “Not trying to be dramatic but refuse to have anyone with a problem with me on my records. Replacing ‘Memphis the Blues.’ If it goes down for a bit just know this is the reason! No hard feelings! Confused as shit, Tulsans look out for Tulsans.”

“Last thing i say on it! Not partial to arguing with butt hurt grown men,” Bryan also added.

Variety reported details of Bryan’s deal on May 5. The singer-songwriter both re-signed with the label and also sold (or is selling) his publishing catalog. The outlet reported that the buying of the catalog is Merrit Group, which is helmed by former Warner Bros. Records CEO Cameron Strang.

Bryan has been the top performer for Warner Bros. Records for the last three years. His signed with the label in partnership with his own independent Belting Bronco in 2021 and has since released three studio albums as well as two live records.