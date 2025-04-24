Greg Gutfeld Applauds ‘The Office’ Star Rainn Wilson for Calling Out MSNBC’s Biden Double-Standard: ‘Most Actors Wouldn’t Do That’ | Video

Greg Gutfeld applauded Rainn Wilson for calling out MSNBC for having a double-standard with how they covered Joe Biden’s presidency vs. Donald Trump’s.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Five,” Gutfeld was quick to celebrate “The Office” alum’s interview with MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle where he voiced complaints over the liberal-leaning network’s coverage of Biden leading to media mistrust. The Fox News host said it was “healthy not to believe the media anymore.”

“What you saw there with Rainn Wilson is the evolution from an actor to a fully realized human being,” Gutfeld said. “Every actor begins as a blank slate and they embrace liberal beliefs because everyone around them in their industry embraces it. They adopt the same beliefs unaware that they just simply took on another role because they’re an actor.”

He continued: “If you’re lucky like Rainn, or Zachary Levi or Vince Vaughn, you suddenly realize ‘this is a role, it’s not real.’ That revelation then allows you to think for yourself and allows somebody like Rainn to go on there and go ‘wait hold on a minute.’ Most actors wouldn’t do that.”

Wilson’s clip calling out MSNBC came during Tuesday’s episode of his podcast “Soul Boom.” He told Ruhle he thought the network was in denial of Biden’s mental acuity during the waning months of his presidency but are now being overly critical of Trump’s return.

“This is where I would push back: when I see this kind of insight and passion being directed at the current administration and the lack of this kind of insight and passion being directed at the previous administration,” Wilson said. “I’m not talking about you, I’m talking about left-leaning news media organizations — were kind of like, ‘La la la la, everything’s fine. Look, the economy is great, la la la, immigration’s not that much of a problem,’ and really being Cleopatra, queen of denial.”

Ruhle pushed back saying Trump and X owner Elon Musk have sowed the distrust in the media.