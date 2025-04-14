Greg Gutfeld’s New Fox Nation Game Show Puts Fake News to the Ultimate Test

You can add “game show host” to Greg Gutfeld’s résumé.

The “Gutfeld!” star is getting a new program on Fox Nation, Fox News’ streaming service, where contestants who have been in isolation for three months will have to guess which headlines are real and which are fake news since President Trump returned to the White House.

The show, dubbed “Greg Gutfeld’s What Did I Miss?” will see contestants vying for a $50,000 prize. Notably, the late night star will be joined by two “Gutfeld” regulars, comedian Jamie Lissow and Kat Timpf, who is making her TV return following her February announcement that she was diagnosed with breast cancer just hours before giving birth to her son.

“What Did I Miss?” will have a three-episode run on Fox Nation, with the first episode hitting the service on May 12; the next two episodes will come out on May 13 and 14.

The four contestants on the show were isolated in a house in upstate New York between Jan. 20 — the day President Trump was inaugurated — and Apr. 13. After emerging from captivity, they’ll have to decide which headlines are legitimate and which are bogus from the past few months. The show, beyond the trivia aspect, will also have a healthy dose of humor, as “Gutfeld!” fans would expect.

“For these four contestants to learn what really happened while they were living in isolation, they’ll have to get through me first. Lucky them,” Gutfeld said in a statement.

The new show comes on the heels of Gutfeld — who leads his eponymous show and co-hosts “The Five” — helping Fox News achieve the best quarterly ratings in cable news history between January and March. “Gutfeld!” had its highest-rated quarter in the show’s four-year history in Q1, averaging 3.3 million viewers, with 453,000 of those coming in the 25-54 demo. The show, which airs at 10 p.m. ET on Fox News, routinely grabs at least 1 million more viewers than Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert’s late night shows, which both air at 11:35 p.m. ET.

“Truth can be stranger than fiction and who better to help isolated Americans catch up on the headlines they missed during an unprecedented news cycle than Greg Gutfeld,” Fox Nation president Lauren Petterson said in a statement. “We are excited for Fox Nation subscribers to have exclusive access to America’s most-watched late night host’s game show debut as he informs contestants about what really happened while they were completely off the grid and isolated from the outside world.”

To read a bit more about Fox Nation and how it has worked with Hollywood stars like Kevin Costner and Martin Scorsese in recent years, click here.