Greg Gutfeld Mocks Up What ‘Better Opportunities’ Await Andrea Mitchell, Jim Acosta and Chuck Todd | Video

“As the before picture for Hair Club for Men?” the Fox News late-night host muses

Greg Gutfeld celebrated the rapid dismantling of legacy media, imagining this week what “better opportunities” lie ahead for departing institutional figures like Andrea Mitchell, Jim Acosta and Chuck Todd.

The “Gutfeld!” host took the usual passing swipes at what are just a few examples of the departures, layoffs and ratings plunges that seem to be plaguing just about everyone in media – everyone but Fox News.

“The old guard is fleeing,” Gutfeld said in his Friday night monologue. “Andrea Mitchell says she’s bailing on MSNBC for better opportunities. And why not? I’m sure there’s a science museum somewhere that needs a medical skeleton.”

After scolding himself for the “terrible” joke, he moved on to Acosta.

“He just left CNN,” Gutfeld said, “a shock to CNN, who had no idea he still worked there.”

And then up popped a picture of former “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd.

“And Chuck Todd is gone, seeking better opportunities as the before picture for Hair Club for Men.”

As he does, Gutfeld quickly moved on – gloating that Fox’s numbers have “never been better.” Watch the opening of Friday’s “Gutfeld!” in the video above.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
