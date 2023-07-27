Watch Greg Gutfeld’s Tucker Carlson Impression – Complete With Unhinged Laughter (Video)

If imitation is the highest form of flattery – even if that imitation is totally off the rails – then Greg Gutfeld still has a warm place in his heart for Tucker Carlson.

The self-styled “king of late-night” (whose Fox News show is now technically in primetime, details), appeared as a guest on his own show this week to talk about his new book, “The King of Late Night,” which somehow wasn’t as awkward as it sounds.

With guest-host Tom Shillue sitting in as “host,” Gutfeld fielded questions (provided by Gutfeld, Shillue admitted) about his book, including why the polarizing political punster-poet chose to tackle a nightly show when he was already in a cushy job as a panelist on Fox’s daily ratings champ “The Five.”

“Now, do you want to talk about the fact that you were ambivalent or unsure about going nightly?” Shillue asked.

“Yes. I didn’t want to do it because I have a target on my back and I hate that – being on ‘The Five’ (where he recently drew fire directly from the White House for his comments on Nazi concentration camps).

“Do I need more of that stress?” he continued. “So I talked to [Dennis Miller], and he said ‘You shouldn’t do it. You have a great gig. Relax. You don’t need to work too hard. You should be working less.”

Gutfeld said at that point, he told his Fox News betters that he wasn’t interested – but a subsequent phone call with Carlson changed his mind. And here’s where Gutfeld went into full-on Carlson impersonation, including a tight-wound upper register and long pauses for hyena laughter:

“I decided to call Tucker, and Tucker was like, ‘Are you crazy? Of course you have to do the show! Why wouldn’t you do it? That’s why you are here!”

