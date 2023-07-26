Even Greg Gutfeld Thinks Pontoons at the Texas Border Are Ridiculous: ‘Only Work Until Someone Brings a Safety Pin’ (Video)

Two things about the United States’ southern border that almost everyone can agree about: 1. There’s an ongoing migration crisis going on there, and 2. Pontoons are probably not going to solve it.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his state border-control officials have taken heat for inflating dozens of refrigerator-sized pontoons and stringing them together in the Rio Grande to discourage migrants from entering the water. Besides subjecting would-be border-crossers to elevated danger, the pontoons just look ridiculous.

And Greg Gutfeld leaves no absurdity unturned.

In the middle of a rant about “anti-meritocracy” on Tuesday’s “Gutfeld!,” the Fox News host poked – quite literally – some fun at the buoyant border wall:

“This anti-meritocracy is all over,” Gutfeld said. “Take the Texas border – millions of illegals already have … Texas is so desperate they are installing blow-up pontoons in an attempt to harden their defenses.”

Anyone might easily assume the conservative host would applaud Abbot & Co.’s creative anti-immigration measures, but in this case, they’d be wrong.

“Yep, the nation that defeated Hitler and invented the nuclear bomb is defending itself with balloons,” he said. “Which will only work until someone brings a safety pin.”

It was to be a brief moment of criticizing a fellow conservative, however, as Gutfeld immediately shifted to dunking on a Biden appointee:

“DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, in charge of our border security, had this to say:

After a few moments of dead-air, Gutfeld brought the joke home:

“No, we didn’t forget the clip – he just had nothing significant to say,” Gutfeld said. “He never does! He only talks if it’s to lie about his own personnel using whips to hurt illegals – but was this the best we could do?”

Watch the entire clip in the video above.