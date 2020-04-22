Ex-Fox News Anchor Gretchen Carlson Retorts After Jeanine Pirro Calls Tucker Carlson ‘Gretchen’ on Air

“I live rent free inside their brains,” the former network star says

April 22, 2020
Gretchen Carlson

During a Tuesday night chat on Fox News, host Judge Jeanine Pirro referred to primetime colleague Tucker Carlson as “Gretchen,” leading one-time Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson to offer up a few saucy comebacks via her Twitter account.

Will never forget how @JudgeJeanine tried to take me down from within Fox but she just can’t seem to forget my name. Freudian slip because she knew i was telling the truth? I live rent free in their brains. Me and Whitmer. Ghost of Gretchen!” tweeted Carlson, who brought the first of many public accusations of sexual misconduct against the late Roger Ailes in 2016, leading to his eventual ouster from the cable network he built.

In the segment at hand, Pirro and her colleague were discussing Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, a frequent target of President Donald Trump who is fighting to keep her state closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Carlson referenced the lawmaker in both of her responses to the slip-up.

“That’s quite a ‘wino’ mistake!!! Call me Governor? Haha,” she tweeted, referencing online chatter about instances where Pirro appeared, to some viewers, to be drunk during live broadcasts of her show. Fox News has denied those rumors.

New York Times contributing op-ed writer Wajahat Ali and “Ellen Show” executive producer Andy Lassner both jumped on Carlson’s seeming willingness to spill tea on Twitter and asked a few questions.

Ali asked if Pirro is as “insufferable” in real life as he finds her on television, to which Carlson replied, “She’s what u think.”

When Lassner questioned whether or how much the judge might have been drinking when Carlson was an anchor on the network, she wrote back, “Uhhh ………..”

