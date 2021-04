“Tenet,” “Eurovision Song Contest,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Greyhound” have won feature-film awards at the Motion Picture Sound Editors MPSE Golden Reel Awards, which took place on Friday evening in a virtual event.

The MPSE divides the art of sound editing into several different categories, with “Tenet” winning for underscore, “Eurovision Song Contest” for music, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” for dialogue/ADR and “Greyhound” for effects/foley.

In the past, the last of those categories has most closely corresponded to the Academy Award for Best Sound Editing — but that Oscar category was merged with the Best Sound Mixing category into a single Best Sound category this year. “Greyhound” is nominated in that category, along with “Soul,” “Mank,” “News of the World” and “Sound of Metal.”

“Soul” won for sound editing in an animated feature, while “The Eight Hundred” won for a foreign-language feature and “The Reason I Jump” for a documentary feature.

In the television categories, “The Queen’s Gambit” won three awards, including one in which it tied with “Star Trek: Picard” in the effects/foley category. “The Mandalorian” won two, with additional awards going to “Servant” and “Vikings.”

“The Last of Us Part II” won a pair of awards in the computer-game categories.

“Mad Max: Fury Road” director George Miller received the Filmmaker Award, while sound mixer Dennis Drummond was given the Career Achievement Award.

The winners:

Filmmaker Award: George Miller

Career Achievement Award: Dennis Drummond

CATEGORY WINNERS

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

“Soul” (Disney)

Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce

Sound Designer: Ren Klyce

Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Jonathan Stevens, Steve Orlando

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi

Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, Dee Selby

Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE; Shelley Roden, MPSE

Music Editors: Sally Boldt, Justin Pearson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

“The Reason I Jump” (Vulcan Productions)

Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Ryan

Sound Effects Editors: Laurence Love Greed, Alexej Mungersdorff, Jack Wensley

Dialogue Editor: Jamie McPhee

Foley Editor: Srdjan Kurpjel

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

“The Eight Hundred” (CMC Pictures)

Supervising Sound Editor and Editor: Kang Fu

Sound Effects Editor: Steve Miller

Dialogue Editor: Ai Long Tan

Foley Artist: Lan Long

Music Editor: Fei Yu

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Underscore

“Tenet” (Warner Bros.)

Supervising Music Editor: Alex Gibson

Music Editor: Nicholas Fitzgerald

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Musical

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga” (Netflix)

Music Editors: Allegra De Souza, Peter Oso Snell, MPSE; Jon Mooney

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Supervising Sound and ADR Editor: Renee Tondelli

Dialogue Editors: Michael Hertlein, MPSE; Jeena Schoenke, Jon Michaels

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

“Greyhound” (Apple TV+)

Supervising Sound Editors: Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler

Associate Supervising Sound Editor: Will Digby, MPSE

Sound Designers: Ann Scibelli, Jon Title

Sound Effects Editors: Jeff Sawyer, Richard Kitting, Odin Benitez, MPSE; Jason King

Foley Editor: Luke Gibleon

Foley Artist: Marko Costanzo

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00

“Servant”: “2:00” (Apple TV+)

Supervising Sound Editor: Sean Garnhart

Sound Effects Editor: Mark Filip

Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser

Music Editor: Lesley Langs

Foley Editor: Julien Pirrie

Foley Artist: Gareth Rhys Jones

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music

“Vikings”: “The Best Laid Plans” (Amazon)

Music Editors: Yuri Gorbachow, MPSE; Lise Beauchesne

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR

“The Mandalorian” Season 2: “Chapter 13: The Jedi” (Disney+)

Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, David Acord

Dialogue Editor: Richard Quinn

ADR Editor: James Spencer

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley

“The Mandalorian” Season 2: “Chapter 13: The Jedi” (Disney+)

Supervising Sound Editor: David Acord, Matthew Wood

Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin A. Burtt, J.R. Grubbs

Foley Editor: Richard Gould

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music

“The Queen’s Gambit”: “Adjournment” (Netflix)

Music Editor: Tom Kramer

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue / ADR

“The Queen’s Gambit”: “End Game” (Netflix)

Supervising Sound Editors: Gregg Swiatlowski, Eric Hirsch

Sound Designer: Wylie Stateman

Dialogue Editors: Mary Ellen Porto, MPSE; Eric Hoehn

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley

** TIE **

“The Queen’s Gambit”: “End Game” (Netflix)

Supervising Sound Editors: Gregg Swiatlowski, Eric Hirsch

Sound Designer: Wylie Stateman, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Cicero, James David Redding III, Leo Marcil, Eric Hoehn

Foley Artist / Editor: Rachel Chancey

“Star Trek: Picard”: “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2” (CBS All Access)

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor

Sound Designers: Tim Farrell, Harry Cohen, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Michael Schapiro

Foley Editors: Clay Weber, Darrin Mann

Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation

“A Christmas Carol” (FX)

Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Saoirse Christopherson, Tom Stewart, Andy Kennedy

Dialogue Editor: Iain Wilkinson

Foley Artists: Catherine Thomas, Anna Wright

Music Editor: Cecile Tournesac

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form

“Mortal Kombat Legends”: “Scorpion’s Revenge” (Warner Bros. Animation)

Supervising Sound Editors: Rob McIntyre, MPSE; D.J. Lynch

Supervising ADR Editor: Mark A. Keatts, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Lawrence Reyes, Roger Pallan, Ezra Walker

Dialogue Editors: Mike Garcia, MPSE; Kelly Foley Downs, David M. Cowan, Patrick Foley

Sound Designers: Marc Schmidt, Evan Dockter

ADR Editors: Mark Mercado, Jon Abelardo

Foley Editors: Roberto Allegria, Derek Swanson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

“Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time”: “Episode 1” (EPIX/Amblin)

Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber

Sound Effects Editor: Lucas Miller

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

“The Ultimate Playlist of Noise” (Hulu)

Supervising Sound Editor: Odin Benitez, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Ryan Briley

Sound Designer: Russell Topal, MPSE

Foley Editor: Rustam Gimadlyev

Foley Artists: Bogdan Zavarzin, Natalia Syeryakova

Music Editor: Katerina Tolkishevskaya

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic

“The Last of Us Part II” (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter

Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Ginn, Kyle Bailey, Michael Finley, Chad Bedell, Eric Paulsen, Keith Bilderbeck, Jim Diaz

Foley Artists: Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson

Audio Director: Robert Krekel

Sound Designers: Justin Mullens, Beau Jimenez, Neil Uchitel, Jesse Garcia, MPSE; Michael Marchisotto

Supervising Music Editors: Rob Goodson, Scott Shoemaker

Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Tyler Crowder, Sonia Coronado, Adam Kallibjian, Adam Kallibjian, James Zolyak, Ted Kocher, Scott Bergstrom, Tao-Ping Chen

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play

“The Last of Us Part II” (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Audio Director: Robert Krekel

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Maged Khalil Ragab

Supervising Music Editors: Rob Goodson, Scott Shoemaker

Sound Designers: Neil Uchitel, Beau Jimenez, Justin Mullens, Jesse Garcia, MPSE; Michael Marchisotto, Derek Brown, Jordan Denton

Dialogue Editors: Grayson Stone, Julius Kukla, Thomas Barrett, Jaime Marcelo, Erik Schmall, Duncan Brown, Cesar Marenco

Foley Editor: Eolyne Arnold, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Ginn, Michael Finley, Kyle Bailey

Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Tyler Crowder, Tao-Ping Chen, Sonia Coronado, Adam Kallibjian, Samuel Marshall, James Zolyak, Ted Kocher, Scott Bergstrom

Foley Artists: Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form

“Baba Yaga” (Baobab Studios)

Supervising Sound Editor: Scot Stafford

Sound Designers: Andrew Vernon, Jamey Scott, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Brendan Wolf

Music Editor: Rex Darnell

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

“The Unknown” (The National Film and Television School)

Supervising Sound Editor: Yin Lee

Sound Designer: Yin Lee