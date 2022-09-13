There was a “Grey’s Anatomy” reunion at the Emmys on Monday night that melted fans’ hearts.

Current star Chandra Wilson, former star Sandra Oh and show creator Shonda Rhimes were all in attendance at the Emmys for different reasons (“Grey’s,” “Killing Eve” and “Inventing Anna,” respectively), but they made sure to snap a selfie together from inside the ceremony. The Shondaland Twitter account shared the sweet moment, writing: “We love to see it.”

Wilson presented the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series to Jennifer Coolidge, while Oh and Rhimes were both nominated — Oh for her role in “Killing Eve” and Rhimes as a producer for Netflix’s “Inventing Anna.”

It’s been a while since Wilson and Oh have actually shared the screen. Oh exited her role as Dr. Cristina Yang at the end of Season 10, and she’s only returned once via video chat. The actress has been pretty adamant that she’s moved on from the ABC series and has no plans to return, despite a ton of appearances from other former stars in recent seasons.

Wilson’s character Dr. Miranda Bailey is still in the thick of things at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital — or at least she was. At the end of Season 18, we saw Miranda quit her job as chief of surgery after the hospital lost its residency accreditation (among a whole slew of other mishaps throughout the season). She vowed that she’d be taking some time to focus on her family, but if we know anything about Miranda it’s that she loves that hospital. It doesn’t seem like a stretch to assume she’ll be back.

After creating the series, Rhimes wrote on “Grey’s Anatomy” until 2017. She exited as showrunner and was replaced by Krista Vernoff, who also runs the spinoff “Station 19.” Rhimes now has an overall deal with Netflix, which is responsible for her latest hits, “Inventing Anna” and “Bridgerton.”

It’s been a weekend of “Grey’s” reunions. That trio weren’t the only ones to bump into each other, as Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey were both on hand at D23 Expo in Anaheim on Friday to be inducted as Disney Legends. The pair shared a sweet moment on the carpet after Pompeo crashed Dempsey’s interview.