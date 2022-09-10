Ellen Pompeo Crashes Patrick Dempsey Interview, Which Then Goes Delightfully Off the Rails (Video)

Patrick Dempsey was doing a quickie interview on the D23 Expo red carpet when he was interrupted by a familiar face to both him and his fans — his “Grey’s Anatomy” costar, Ellen Pompeo. And a playful exchange ensued.

When Pompeo popped up behind Dempsey and began to talk, he grabbed the mic from Yahoo!’s Kevin Polowy and flipped from the interviewee to the interviewer.

“Hi, everybody. I am on the red carpet here with Yahoo! interviewing the legendary Ellen Pompeo,” he said directly into the camera as she laughed and threw her arm around his shoulder. “Ellen, what does it feel like to be a legend?”

“Well, I thought we were already legends, but I am really happy that we are officially legends,” she smiled, prompting Dempsey to confirm, yes, it’s official.

Pompeo and Dempsey, along with the late Chadwick Boseman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson and Kristen Bell were among the 2022 Disney Legends Honorees honored at this year’s D23 Expo on Saturday. The Disney Legends Award is given to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the Disney legacy.

After some silly banter about a bus ride, he went into full interviewer mode. “So, what’s going on with your new project, Ellen? Talk about that.” His inquisition while in full character made her giggle. She did, however, answer him.

“It’s a show on Hulu. It’s a limited series,” she said of the untitled show that is based on a Midwestern couple who adopts what they believe is an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism.

“We’re talking on Yahoo! right now. Is there anything on Yahoo!” he asked, causing them both to bust up.

“I’ll tell you what I’m not doing is singing and dancing,” she responded, referring to his return as Robert Philip in the “Enchanted” sequel “Disenchanted,” which is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ Nov. 24.

“I’m working on my Vegas show. We’re going to announce that soon,” he revealed.

And the playful banter went on, with Pompeo saying that during a recent trip to Las Vegas she saw Bruno Mars in concert and tried out Martha Stewart’s new restaurant, The Bedford in the Paris hotel. Dempsey joked, “How is Martha? She looks like she’s a little tipsy sometimes. She’s partying a bit too much, Martha.”

Laughing through her response, Pompeo said, “Yesterday she posed topless with just an apron on? Amazing!”



“And she looked great, by the way,” he grinned. “I don’t know who’s training her but they’re good.”

Of course, he had to mention “Grey’s.”

“How’s the new season? Lots of new faces on there. Are you going to do 30 seasons?” he asked, putting the mic up to her mouth, as she continued to laugh through the “interview,” which Dempsey really did nail.

Watch their entire conversation in the clip at the top. “Grey’s” fans will love it.