‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Natalie Morales Sets Return for at Least 6 Episodes of Season 21

Dr. Monica Beltran is staying put at Grey Sloan Memorial. Actress Natalie Morales has extended her recurring role on “Grey’s Anatomy” for at least six episodes after first joining the ABC medical drama in Season 20, TheWrap has learned.

Morales will make her Season 21 return with the second episode, and there’s an option for her to sign on for more beyond her initial six-episode commitment.

A pediatric surgeon, Monica made an impression with viewers as a savvy and headstrong professional who’s not afraid to disagree with her colleagues when necessary. Though it seemed like she would potentially become a new love interest for Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), the medical drama threw in a surprise twist when she ended up in bed with recently-divorced Dr. Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill).

The interesting update comes after a chaotic Season 20 finale that ended with most of the show’s beloved doctors either fired or with their jobs in limbo. Though Monica was out of the spotlight in that drama, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Teddy (Kim Raver), Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia had been fired by Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen), while the class of new surgical interns and Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) threatened to walk out in order to keep Lucas (Niko Terho) from being kicked out of the program.

With so much of the cast in limbo, it has been confirmed that both Jake Borelli (who plays Dr. Levi Schmitt) and Midori Francis (who plays Dr. Mika Yasuda) will be exiting the show during Season 21. Pompeo will continue to recur and is set to appear in at least seven episodes of the upcoming season.

Little is known about how the finale cliffhangers will be resolved, though a Season 21 promo released on social media teased Meredith still roaming the hospital halls (and facing a lawsuit), Jo (Camilla Luddington) keeping a baby secret from Link (Chris Carmack) and… Bailey slapping Catherine? We’re ready for it!

“Grey’s Anatomy” returns for Season 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT Sept. 26 on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.