‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to End Season Early, Will Not Resume Production on Remaining Episodes

ABC is pulling the plug on the remaining episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” this season.

The medical drama will not resume production to complete its season, the network announced Friday. The episode titled “Put on a Happy Face,” set to air Thursday, April 9, will now serve as the season finale.

The decision comes two weeks after production on Season 16 of “Grey’s Anatomy” was shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic. In a memo to the show’s cast and crew at the time, the show’s producers said they were “waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” is just the latest show to shuffle its schedule in the wake of the production shutdown. Earlier on Friday, ABC set a new timetable for “American Idol,” which was originally supposed to begin airing its live shows in early April. Instead, the show will continue to air additional pre-taped episodes as the coronavirus outbreak keeps people locked indoors.

The final season of The CW’s “Supernatural” has also been delayed by the outbreak, with co-showrunner Andrew Dabb warning fans that it may be a “while” before work can resume and the final episodes make it to air. On cable, AMC was also unable to complete work on the final episode of “The Walking Dead” Season 10, forcing the network to wrap the season early and delay the episode until later in the year.

