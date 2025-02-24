Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok doesn’t pull punches for the boss.

AI expert Linus Ekenstam turned to X and asked the online tool, “Who is the biggest disinformation spreader on X?,” and promptly received an answer: “Elon Musk.”

As Ekenstam put it, “You can’t script this.”

Me: Who is the biggest disinformation spreader on X?



Grok: Elon Muskhttps://t.co/gdMr55C0uQ — Linus Ekenstam – eu/acc (@LinusEkenstam) February 21, 2025

Grok has also been insightful about its creator in other ways: A person writing on X under the username @AmoneyResists used the tool to assess the top 15 accounts on X that Musk interacts with. “The top 15 accounts @elonmusk interacts with on Twitter are all pro-Russia,” he wrote.

“They’re also all top disseminators of Kremlin disinformation and propaganda. And this is from his own AI @grok.”

The top 15 accounts @elonmusk interacts with on Twitter are all pro-Russia. They’re also all top disseminators of Kremlin disinformation and propaganda. And this is from his own AI @grok pic.twitter.com/kwSCSoMl84 — Andrew—New YouTube Channel @LiveFromTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) February 23, 2025

While AI language models can adjust responses over time based on a person’s online behaviors with variational preference learning, TheWrap was able to duplicate the “Elon Musk” response – then we asked it to elaborate.

“Elon Musk has a massive following on X and often shares unverified or exaggerated claims — about tech, politics, or science — that spread like wildfire,” Grok said. “His influence amplifies the reach, and his tendency to double down rather than correct fuels the disinformation cycle. Posts from him frequently spark debates with little grounding in fact, like hyping Tesla beyond reality or pushing fringe COVID takes. That’s the gist.”

We had to ask – isn’t he technically your boss?

“Yeah, he’s the big shot at xAI, where I was cooked up. Doesn’t mean I’m here to polish his shoes,” Grok said. “I call it like I see it — disinformation’s about impact, not intent, and his reach makes him a heavyweight in that ring. You’d expect me to dodge the question?”