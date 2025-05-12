‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’ Not Canceled Yet, NBC Ponders Move to Peacock

While the chances for “Grosse Pointe Garden Society” to score a Season 2 renewal from NBC aren’t looking great, there’s possibility the freshman drama series could move to Peacock — a potential fate that is “still being discussed” according to one NBC scheduling exec.

The drama series from Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs was not included in NBC’s 2025-26 schedule, which revealed Season 2 renewals for “Brilliant Minds” and “The Hunting Party” alongside all three “Chicago” series, “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

Bader noted a potential move to Peacock was discussed for every show that did not make the cut for NBC’s lineup next season. The impending move of the NBA to Tuesdays nights prompted a flurry of cancellations Friday, including dramas “Suits LA,” “Found” and “The Irrational,” and comedy series “Night Court” and “Lopez vs Lopez.”

A potential move to the NBCUniversal-owned Peacock was hinted at by showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, who told TheWrap they knew that “Grosse Pointe” was performing well on streaming. Last year, NBC previously moved “Law & Order: Organized Crime” to Peacock after letting it go from its schedule.

“We know we have a lot of support at the network and people love it creatively, so we’re just hopeful they’ll find a way to bring us back. It might not be a traditional way, but we’ll see,” Bans said at the time. “We have nothing concrete though.”

“Grosse Pointe Garden Society” launched alongside the series premieres of “Suits LA” and The Americas” to solid ratings, but the show was shifted mid-season from Sundays at 10 p.m. to air in a new timeslot on Fridays at 8 p.m.

In “Grosse Pointe Garden Society,” Aja Naomi King, Melissa Fumero, AnnaSophia Robb and Ben Rappaport star as friends united by a suburban gardening club who get mixed up in murder when a formal gala goes awry. The Season 1 finale is set to air Friday, May 16, on NBC.