“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” the final installment in James Gunn’s trilogy that followed the adventures of Star Lord (Chris Pratt) and his rag-tag band of space-faring superheroes, is coming to Disney+ on August 2.

The film, which was released in theaters back in May, joins the other two films of the trilogy, “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” It will be streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Marvel Studios released a teaser on Monday to celebrate the film’s streaming release.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” has been one of the few box office successes this summer, taking in $114 million in it’s opening domestic weekend box office. For comparison, the just-released “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1” only pulled $80 million in it’s first five days.

The film is likely the last go-around for the Guardians, who were also featured in “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: End Game” and specials. Gunn is now the head of Marvel Studios’ rival DC Studios.