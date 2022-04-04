Ready to experience the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise like never before? Well, you’ll have your chance, starting on May 27, when Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind officially opens at EPCOT in Walt Disney World. Disney finally announced the opening date on Monday while also unveiling a short teaser trailer that you can watch below.

First announced at the D23 Expo back in 2017, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is unique for a few reasons. First and foremost, it’s the first attraction based on a Marvel Studios property built at the Florida resort, due to labyrinthine copyright issues stemming from a preexisting agreement between Marvel and Universal Studios that guarantees Universal rights to the characters east of the Mason-Dixon line. (There’s an entire Marvel-themed land at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Theme Park, which includes attractions themed to Spider-Man, the Hulk and the Fantastic Four, among others.)

Disney found a loophole that allows them to include characters that weren’t in that initial agreement (and can’t be found in the actual Islands of Adventure land), which explains the inclusion of “Guardians of the Galaxy” in EPCOT and “Doctor Strange” in the Disney Movie Magic nighttime spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

A lynchpin of the ongoing evolution of EPCOT, which pivots Walt Disney World’s second gate away from the science-and-discovery theming of yesteryear and more towards a character-focused experience (which includes the recently opened “Ratatouille” ride and a forthcoming “Moana” walkthrough attraction), Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the first EPCOT attraction to be set at the park.

The attraction’s pavilion, which takes over the former Wonders of Life pavilion, will now be known as the Wonders of Xandar, the first Other-World Showcase Pavilion in the park. When the attraction was announced at D23 Expo, there was mention that Star Lord himself had visited EPCOT Center before his unfortunate abduction by Yondu.

One of the world’s longest indoor coasters (its show building dwarfs Spaceship Earth, EPCOT’s thesis attraction), Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has been described as the company’s first “storytelling coaster,” with ride vehicles that pivot to direct guests’ attention at certain show scenes before blasting them through the cosmos once more.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” writer/director James Gunn, who is currently in production on the third film in the series, directed the show scenes and filmed elements for the attraction, just like he did for Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission – Breakout at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim. He filmed the show elements during production of “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.”

While the attraction has been shrouded in secrecy, one thing is for sure: it’ll have an absolutely killer soundtrack.