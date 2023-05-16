"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

How ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Box Office Can Soar Where ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Crashed

by | May 16, 2023 @ 6:15 AM

These May Marvel movies had near identical second weekend totals, and now ”Guardians“ takes its stronger buzz against ”Fast X“

There’s no doubt now that “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is one of the best received superhero movies to hit theaters since they reopened, and its stronger-than-expected second weekend lends itself to some interesting box office comparisons to last year’s May Marvel film, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

A year ago, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” came into theaters with white-hot momentum from “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and earned the biggest opening weekend of the year with $187.4 million. But hardcore fans who bought a ticket that weekend weren’t as enthused as they were with “No Way Home,” and on the film’s second weekend, it slipped 67% to a $61.7 million second weekend total.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
guardians-of-the-galaxy-vol-3-rocket

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Keeps on Flying With $60.5 Million 2nd Weekend
guardians-of-the-galaxy-vol-3

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Holds Well With $59 Million in 2nd Box Office Weekend
Images from some of the comedies coming to theaters in 2023

Everyone’s a Comedian: Why Hollywood Is Struggling to Bring Comedies Back to Theaters

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Must Make the Most of Next Weekend’s Box Office
James Gunn GotG Vol 3

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Helmer James Gunn Had Big Plans for the ‘Cosmic’ MCU: ‘I Was Consulting on Everything’ (Video)

Theater Owners Group Taps Video Game Industry Veteran Amanda Martin as Chief of Staff
upcoming-marvel-movies-blade-the-marvels-deadpool-3

List of Upcoming Marvel Movies: Release Dates, Cast and More for Phase 5 and Beyond
the-meg-jason-statham

‘The Meg 2: Trench’ Trailer Pits Jason Statham and Wu Jing Against Multiple Murderous Megalodons (Video)