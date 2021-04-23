Here’s When ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Is Set in the MCU Timeline

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” won’t be hitting Disney+ until next year, but director James Gunn gave Marvel fans a way early Christmas present with the unveiling of the first page of the project’s first-draft script on Thursday.

And along with that reveal came confirmation of when exactly this Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Friends special will take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, which we all know is a very important aspect of each pice of the MCU puzzle.

“This is the wrapping. The present is inside. #GotGHS,” the “Guardians of the Galaxy” filmmaker tweeted, along with a photo of script penned by James “Long Elf” Gunn.

It didn’t take long for fans to start freaking out and attempting to get a little more news about the live-action “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” which was first announced by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige last December, out of Gunn.

When one Twitter user asked, “Will it be like a short film or a full length movie kinda thing?,” Gunn responded, “It’s a television special not a movie.”

Well, that answer’s that, but when is it set in the MCU timeline?

“So this is based after Thor 4 but before Guardians 3 right?” one fan tweeted, to which Gunn responded, “Yes.”

Taika Waititi’s “Thor 4,” a.k.a. “Thor: Love and Thunder,” is now filming in Australia, with Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” slated to begin production later in the year. Both films will include Pratt’s Star-Lord.

Now, Gunn wouldn’t give away any plot details about the Disney+ special, but when asked if it would be like the infamous “Star Wars Holiday Special” or “much better,” he said: “In full disclosure, I loved the Star Wars Holiday Special as a kid.”

So make of that what you will.

See Gunn’s tweet of the first page of the script for “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” below.