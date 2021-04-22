‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series at Disney+ Adds ‘Pen15’ Star Maya Erskine

“Pen15” star Maya Erskine has joined the cast of Disney+’s upcoming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Erskine will appear in three episodes of the upcoming “Star Wars” series, though further character details are not known at this time.

Disney and Lucasfilm declined to comment.

The story for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” begins 10 years after the dramatic events of 2005’s “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Jedi master Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned into evil Sith Lord Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen).

“Obi-Wan Kenobi,” which will begin production in April, marks the returns of McGregor and Christensen to their respective iconic “Star Wars” roles.

Along with McGregor and Christensen, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” stars Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie and Indira Varma. Edgerton and Piesse will reprise their roles as Owen and Beru Lars from the previous films.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed two critically acclaimed episodes of “The Mandalorian” Season 1.

Deadline was first to report on Erskine.