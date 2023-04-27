“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” held preview screenings and had its Hollywood premiere on Thursday, and that means the reactions are pouring in.

And it’s a given that so far, those who saw it tonight mostly loved it. Attendees in screenings on the east coast or in the central time zones got out first — as we write this, the Hollywood premiere screening is currently about halfway through — so we’ll start with them.

Film critic Bob Chipman calls it “easily the best of the trilogy and a top 5 Marvel Movie,” and he also posits that director James Gunn’s new bosses at Warner. Bros. have to be happy with that decision after seeing this.

Writer Mike Ryan said Gunn “bet the house” on the film, “and won,” and praised how it exists as a sci-fi action film as opposed to another Super Hero joint.

In this final chapter of James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy, our beloved band of space-faring misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life — a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Reprising their roles from previous films are Chris Pratt (Star Lord), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), featuring Vin Diesel (Groot) and Bradley Cooper (Rocket) and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). Debuting in “Vol 3” are Chukwudi Iwuji (The High Evolutionary), Will Poulter (Adam Warlock) and Maria Bakalova (Cosmo).

As with previous films, Gunn directs and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt and Sara Smith serving as executive producers. Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” opens in U.S. theaters on May 5.

Read more reactions below:

The people at Warner Bros who signed the future of #DCFilms over to James Gunn will NEVER be happier to watch another studio release what could end up as the best blockbuster of this year as they will watching #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 — Bob Chipman (@the_moviebob) April 28, 2023

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3, James Gunn bets the house on a, surprisingly, emotional story centered on Rocket and the love and friendship between these characters. Bets and wins. It’s pretty incredible (animal lovers, there are a couple tough scenes) #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 28, 2023

Guardians movies still feel fresh because they are sci-fi, action as opposed to superhero. Guardians 3 is disconnected from the rest of the MCU in a positive way. The theme of this movie is “these characters truly care about each other and you care about them.” — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 28, 2023

Everything involving Rocket is fantastic! Definitely the star of the movie and where the emotion was most earned. I’m glad James Gunn got to close out this trilogy on his terms. It may not have met my exceedingly high expectations but maybe it’ll pull a Groot and grow on me. pic.twitter.com/Z5CGBP5U9V — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) April 28, 2023

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 features some of the darkest and most emotional sequences of the series. They are effective moments that violently clash with more familiar action spectacle. There’s an earnest celebration for these characters, one that struggles with tonal shifts. pic.twitter.com/ehYzKH08GE — Josh Parham (@JRParham) April 28, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a fantastic and satisfying end to a great trilogy. So many emotions all wrapped into one with some great surprises and another killer soundtrack! The scene with “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” playing is literally KICK ASS! TWO credit scenes! pic.twitter.com/mTJ58CteyI — Alex Arnold (@AlexArnold88) April 28, 2023

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is a beautiful love letter to the universe’s best ragtag group of misfits. What I loved most about it is that it’s a story about the bonds of chosen family thru deep trauma… that just so happens to be a Marvel movie. Rocket and his arc are the MVP. pic.twitter.com/VqdKvyNqUg — Manning Franks (@Cine_Mann) April 28, 2023

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is a mess? It has far too many characters and a frustrating tone shift. Your typical things in these films work like the soundtrack, Bautista, and fight sequences, but it felt unfulfilling for a finale. Easily the weakest of the trilogy. pic.twitter.com/A1ircIaL07 — Ricky Vàlero (@rickyvalero_) April 28, 2023