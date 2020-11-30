Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series pickup to the thriller “Surface” from “High Fidelity” creator Veronica West, the streamer announced Monday.

“The Morning Show” star Gugu Mbatha-Raw is set to star in the series, though no plot or character details have been released.

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine will produce “Surface” with Apple Studios, with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter serving as executive producers alongside series creator and showrunner West and co-executive producer Mbatha-Raw.

“Surface” marks the latest collaboration between Apple and Hello Sunshine — a partnership that has previously produced “The Morning Show” and the crime drama “Truth Be Told,” as well as the upcoming music competition series “My Kind of Country.”

West’s previous credits include Hulu’s “High Fidelity” adaptation, the upcoming “Dexter” revival, the CBS procedural “Bull,” NBC’s “Chicago Fire” and The CW’s “Hart of Dixie.”

For Mbatha-Raw, the project follows the British comedy-drama “Misbehaviour,” which she starred in alongside Keira Knightley, and Jessica Swale’s “Summerland” with Gemma Arterton.