Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Richard Madden to Star in Netflix Drama Series ‘Trinity’

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Richard Madden will star in Netflix‘s next political thriller, titled “Trinity.”

“A heroic female Naval Officer becomes involved with the outwardly charismatic Secretary of Defense, only to discover he may be at the heart of a dangerous conspiracy,” a logline for the eight-episode drama series reads.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Surface,” “Loki”) will star in the series as Commander Katherine Decker. She serves as second-in-command on the USS Kansas, a nuclear submarine and one of the deadliest weapons on Earth. She is also set to star in the upcoming BBC series “The War Between the Land and the Sea” and Sky Television’s “Inheritance.”

Richard Madden (“Bodyguard,” “Citadel”) will star in the series as Secretary of Defense Webb Preston. With a technology background that makes him different from most politicians, Webb’s innovation and purpose are seen as a threat in more ways than one. Madden is set to appear in Season 2 of the Amazon spy drama “Citadel,” with a release date yet to be determined. He is also known for roles on “Game of Thrones,” “Eternals” and more.

The series is produced by 20th Television. “Bodyguard” creator Jed Mercurio serves as creator, executive producer and writer, reuniting with Madden for the new series. Michael Cuesta will direct the first two episodes. Executive producers also include Jimmy Mulville for Hat Trick Mercurio and Wendy Mericle.

The show joins other high-profile political thrillers at the platform, including “The Diplomat” — set to release Season 3 later this year — and the limited series “Zero Day” starring Robert De Niro, which premiered in the spring.