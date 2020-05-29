Guidelines on Reopening of Film and TV Production Coming Tuesday, LA County Officials Say

Los Angeles County will present guidelines for the reopening of film and TV production as well as theme parks, restaurants, sports venues, manufacturing and corporate businesses this coming Tuesday.

Kathryn Barger, chair of the Los Angeles County board of supervisors, made the announcement in a press conference Friday, saying that four of the 13 members of LA County’s task force will present their road maps for the “immediate reopening” of such businesses.

Barger stressed that these will be “proper public health guidelines” that can be used as soon as California gives its approval for reopening.

“These plans provide guidance for immediate reopening and a framework for a return to the new normal,” Barger said in the press conference.

Barger specifically thanked Jeff Shell of NBCUniversal, Casey Wasserman of the LA Olympic Organizing Committee, Patrick Niemann of Ernst & Young and Jerry Greenberg of Sugarfish restaurants for their work in helping to shape the guidelines.

Barger also provided updates made earlier in the week that would allow retail stores in Los Angeles to reopen at 50% capacity with proper safety guidelines and places of worship and added that drive-in theaters in LA County can also reopen.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also gave a press conference Friday and said that next week, the state would lay out its guidelines for Phase 3 of the reopening plan, which would cover high-risk workplaces.

Watch the full LA County press conference here.