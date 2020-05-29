Guidelines on Reopening of Film and TV Production Coming Tuesday, LA County Officials Say

“These plans provide guidance for immediate reopening and a framework for a return to the new normal,” supervisor Kathryn Barger says

| May 29, 2020 @ 2:36 PM
coronavirus hollywood

Los Angeles County will present guidelines for the reopening of film and TV production as well as theme parks, restaurants, sports venues, manufacturing and corporate businesses this coming Tuesday.

Kathryn Barger, chair of the Los Angeles County board of supervisors, made the announcement in a press conference Friday, saying that four of the 13 members of LA County’s task force will present their road maps for the “immediate reopening” of such businesses.

Barger stressed that these will be “proper public health guidelines” that can be used as soon as California gives its approval for reopening.

Also Read: California to Reopen In-Store Shopping and Places of Worship, Pending County Approval

“These plans provide guidance for immediate reopening and a framework for a return to the new normal,” Barger said in the press conference.

Barger specifically thanked Jeff Shell of NBCUniversal, Casey Wasserman of the LA Olympic Organizing Committee, Patrick Niemann of Ernst & Young and Jerry Greenberg of Sugarfish restaurants for their work in helping to shape the guidelines.

Also Read: LA County Restaurants, Hair Salons, Barbershops Can Reopen

Barger also provided updates made earlier in the week that would allow retail stores in Los Angeles to reopen at 50% capacity with proper safety guidelines and places of worship and added that drive-in theaters in LA County can also reopen.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also gave a press conference Friday and said that next week, the state would lay out its guidelines for Phase 3 of the reopening plan, which would cover high-risk workplaces.

Watch the full LA County press conference here.

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning The Nightingale Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • Paul Schrader Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN Paramount Animation
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
  • bob odenkirk emmy Photograph by Steven Gerlich for TheWrap
  • SOUL Jamie Foxx Tina Fey Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
  • Antoine Fuqua Getty Images
  • michael gandolfini Getty Images
  • Will Smith Getty Images
  • Venom Let There Be Carnage Sony
  • John Francis Daley Jonathan Goldstein DC The Flash Getty Images
  • Power Starz Omari Hardwick Starz
  • john wick chapter 2 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Lionsgate
  • Janelle Monae Antebellum Lionsgate
  • spiral Lionsgate
  • the purge anarchy 4k hdr blu-ray Universal
  • Kajillionaire Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Focus Features
1 of 64

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE