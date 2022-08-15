Scary beautiful monsters are coming, legendary director Guillermo del Toro promises of his new series “Cabinet of Curiosities,” in a brand new first look along with the unique release details for the anthology.

In the video, which Netflix dropped Monday, del Toro explains how each of the individual episodes were crafted, and the creative freedom he and co-showrunner J. Miles Dale gave the directors of each installment.

The series is a curated collection of “genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original stories by del Toro) are brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro,” per a logline from the streamer.

“With ‘Cabinet of Curiosities,’ we set out to showcase the realities existing outside of our normal world: the anomalies and curiosities. We hand-picked and curated a group of stories and storytellers to deliver these tales, whether they come from outer space, supernatural lore, or simply within our minds,” del Toro said in a statement. “Just in time for Halloween, each of these eight tales is a fantastical peek inside the cabinet of delights existing underneath the reality we live in.”

Netflix also shared several new images from the show, revealing some of the intricate detail of some of the monsters.

The episode titles were also released on Monday. They are: “Dreams in the Witch House,” “Graveyard Rats,” “Lot 36,” “Pickman’s Model,” “The Autopsy,” “The Murmuring,” “The Outside,” and “The Viewing.”

Two episodes will drop daily starting Monday, Oct. 25, with all eight episodes available to stream by Friday Oct. 28.

Essie Davis (“The Babadook”), Andrew Lincoln (“The Walking Dead”) and Hannah Galway (“Sex/Life”) star in an episode written (based on an original story by del Toro) and directed by Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”).

Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (“Mythic Quest”), Glynn Turman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and Luke Roberts (“Black Sails”) will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (“The Dark Knight”) and based on a short story by Michael Shea, and directed by David Prior (“The Empty Man”).

Tim Blake Nelson (“O Brother Where Art Thou?”), Elpidia Carrillo (“Euphoria”), Demetrius Grosse (“Fear The Walking Dead”) and Sebastian Roché (“The Man in the High Castle”) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (“The Strain”) (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro); and directed by Guillermo Navarro (“Narcos”).

Crispin Glover (“Back to the Future”) and Ben Barnes (“Shadow and Bone”) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (“The Colony”) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) and directed by Keith Thomas (“The Vigil”).

Peter Weller (“Robocop”) stars in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (“Mandy”), who also writes along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn.

Mika Watkins (“Black Mirror”) writes an episode (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) directed by Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”), with cast to be announced.

David Hewlett (“The Shape of Water”) cast in an episode written (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner) and directed by Vincenzo Natali (“Splice”).

Haley Z. Boston (“Brand New Cherry Flavor”) serves as writer of an episode (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll) directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”) with cast to be confirmed.

Lize Johnston as Keziah/Witch in the “Dreams in the Witch House” episode of Guillermo del Toro’s “Cabinet Of Curiosities” (Ken Woroner/Netflix)

Ben Barnes as Thurber in the “Pickman’s Model” episode of Guillermo del Toro’s “Cabinet Of Curiosities” (Ken Woroner/Netflix)

A scene from “The Autopsy” episode of Guillermo del Toro’s “Cabinet Of Curiosities” (Ken Woroner/Netflix)

David Hewlett as Masson in episode “Graveyard Rats” of Guillermo del Toro’s “Cabinet Of Curiosities” (Ken Woroner/Netflix)

A scene from “The Viewing” episode of Guillermo del Toro’s “Cabinet Of Curiosities” (Ken Woroner/Netflix)

Lize Johnston as Lotion Woman in “The Outside” episode of Guillermo del Toro’s “Cabinet Of Curiosities” (Ken Woroner/Netflix)