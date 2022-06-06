Netflix is lifting the veil on Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming anthology series “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.” A teaser trailer for the new show – which releases in 2022 – has revealed the directors and actors taking part in eight distinct stories that make up the first season of the show.

Per an official description, the series finds executive producer and co-showrunner Guillermo del Toro curating collection of genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original works by del Toro) will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro.

“Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” is created and executive produced by Guillermo del Toro and executive produced by Academy Award winner J. Miles Dale (“Sex/Life”), who also serves as co-showrunner, and Gary Ungar. Regina Corrado serves as co-executive producer.

Essie Davis (“The Babadook”), Andrew Lincoln (“The Walking Dead”) and Hannah Galway (“Sex/Life”) star in an episode written (based on an original story by del Toro) and directed by Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”).

Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (“Mythic Quest”), Glynn Turman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and Luke Roberts (“Black Sails”) will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (“The Dark Knight”) and based on a short story by Michael Shea, and directed by David Prior (“The Empty Man”).

Tim Blake Nelson (“O Brother Where Art Thou?”), Elpidia Carrillo (“Euphoria”), Demetrius Grosse (“Fear The Walking Dead”) and Sebastian Roché (“The Man in the High Castle”) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (“The Strain”) (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro); and directed by Guillermo Navarro (“Narcos”).

Crispin Glover (“Back to the Future”) and Ben Barnes (“Shadow and Bone”) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (“The Colony”) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) and directed by Keith Thomas (“The Vigil”).

Peter Weller (“Robocop”) stars in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (“Mandy”), who also writes along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn.

Mika Watkins (“Black Mirror”) writes an episode (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) directed by Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”), with cast to be announced.

David Hewlett (“The Shape of Water”) cast in an episode written (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner) and directed by Vincenzo Natali (“Splice”).

Haley Z. Boston (“Brand New Cherry Flavor”) serves as writer of an episode (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll) directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”) with cast to be confirmed.