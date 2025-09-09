Guillermo del Toro Writing ‘Very Violent’ New Crime Thriller, ‘Fury,’ to Star Oscar Isaac

During an audience Q&A following the Toronto International Film Festival of his latest project, “Frankenstein,” director Guillermo del Toro revealed he’s already working on two new projects, including a new collaboration with the film’s star Oscar Isaac.

Del Toro told the audience he’s working on a new crime thriller called “Fury,” and promised “it’s going back to sort of thriller aspects of ‘Nightmare Alley,’ very cruel, very violent. Like ‘My Dinner with Andre,’ but killing people after each course.”

The director also explained that “I’m very interested in the violence we do to each other, and we do it with our minds, we do it with our souls and we do it physically. And I think it’s new questions. I’m 60 now, so I’ve gone from asking where I’m going, and father and son, to regret. I’m in the regret decade, so expect a lot of regret.”

Watch those comments below:

Guillermo del Toro teases upcoming projects including another film with Oscar Isaac | #TIFF pic.twitter.com/xWHNBX35NR — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 9, 2025

Del Toro also revealed to the crowd that he’s also developing an animated adaptation of the Kazuo Ishiguro novel “The Buried Giant,” which he promises will be an “epic stop-motion that is not going to be for kids. It’s truly exploring the capacity to act, of a stop-motion project, and fuse a world the way you would do it if it was a live-action.”

The director alluded to these projects earlier in the day while speaking to TheWrap about “Frankenstein,” saying in part, “we’re doing a film together that I’m writing, again for Oscar, that is completely different stylistically [from ‘Frankenstein’]. It’s a crime thriller, and we already, what we’re gonna do is continue the dialog we started.”

Del toro also explained his thinking about his new version of “Frankentein,” that he wanted to recreate they way it must have felt to read Mary Shelly’s landmark horror novel before it became a ubiquitous pop culture icon.

“It’s about, can you renew what it felt to read that book, what it felt to encounter those characters for the first time, before they became figures to advertise radiators or cereal cartoons,” he told TheWrap. Read more about that here.