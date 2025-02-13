‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Says ‘Gulf of America’ Is Actually a ‘More Inclusive Name’ for the Gulf of Mexico | Video

Donald Trump may have renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America to establish dominance, but if you ask “The View” host and former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin, the name is actually “more inclusive.”

As part of Thursday’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed the White House’s barring of the Associated Press from covering an Oval Office event, due to the outlet’s refusal to call the Gulf of Mexico by its new name in editorial coverage. While Farah Griffin agreed that shutting the AP out was a bad move, the host admitted she doesn’t have much of an issue with the name change itself.

“I don’t actually hate renaming the Gulf of America, and I’m going to tell you why,” she said. “It’s a more inclusive term. It is North America. Mexico and the United States are part of the Americas. It would be petty if he called it the Gulf of the United States, by basically saying ‘It’s our country’s, it’s not yours.’”

PRESS SECRETARY BLOCKS AP FROM OVAL OFFICE: #TheView co-hosts react to the Associated Press being banned and the White House’s response to accusations that Pres. Trump’s actions are violating the First Amendment. pic.twitter.com/JM0eCdncwL — The View (@TheView) February 13, 2025

All that said, Farah Griffin argued that the renaming of the body of water is just a distraction tactic by Trump.

“These are the things Donald Trump does to trigger reaction from the media, so they cover this, and pay more attention than ‘We’re wholesale getting rid of government agencies’ or ‘We’re confirming Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence,’” she said.

Host Sara Haines agreed, “It’s a dumb thing to hang your hat on.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.