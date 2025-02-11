‘The View’: Whoopi’s Jaw Drops as Sara Haines Seemingly Gets Away With Whispered Swear Word On-Air

Sara Haines appeared to get away with swearing live on “The View” on Tuesday morning, and Whoopi Goldberg was absolutely floored by it. So much so that, as the show went to commercial break, the ABC moderator could only look around bewilderedly.

The moment came at the end of a segment that actually began with Haines scolding Whoopi, as the moderator teed up a discussion about Oscar nominee Ariana Grande. But, before she could get into it, Haines cut her off.

“Woah, woah, woah, woah, don’t do that,” Haines said. “You have something to share with this group you did not tell us about.”

That something was that Whoopi will be among the presenters at this years Oscars, for the first time in a decade (though the moderator seemed confused at her co-hosts considering this a big deal).

But, that out of the way, Whoopi pressed on. The actual topic at hand was whether divorced parents should have to get along for the sake of their children. And for the most part, the women agreed that kids should not have to be stuck in the middle of any bad blood.

As the conversation ended, Whoopi joked that she and her co-hosts would never get divorced, prompting Haines to go back to her original scolding.

“If you start telling us about s—!” Haines replied.

She whispered that last word, but it was definitely still audible and decidedly not muted by censors, prompting Whoopi’s jaw to fully drop in shock and send the show to commercial break through laughter.