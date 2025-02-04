Whoopi Goldberg Startled by Vocal, Resounding Response From ‘The View’ Audience on Elon Musk: ‘Oh, OK!’

The audience of “The View” is never shy about vocalizing their true feelings about a topic on the show, but even moderator Whoopi Goldberg was a bit startled on Tuesday morning, when the crowd gave a crystal clear, unanimous response to her first question of the day.

The topic at hand? Elon Musk. To kick off the Hot Topics discussion, the ABC show zeroed in on how much access the unelected tech billionaire is getting to sensitive information within the government, playing clips of Democrats raising alarms.

“Are Americans going to be OK with Musk–” Whoopi started. But before she could even finish the question, the audience cut her off, loudly and unanimously answering “No!”

At the sudden response, Whoopi startled a bit and laughed, responding “Oh, OK!”

Still, she pushed through with the question, which ended with a reminder that Musk was not elected by voters, and is reportedly employing teenagers and early 20-somethings with no government experience themselves.

In response, host Sara Haines pointed out that what Musk is doing is illegal, as funding was already allocated by congress.

“It’s beyond Elon Musk, Donald Trump doesn’t have the power to do what he’s doing right now,” she said.

