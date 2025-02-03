‘The View’: Whoopi Is Confounded by Fake Pregnancy Belly Gift From Amy Schumer, Promptly Uses It as a Hat

Amy Schumer brought gifts for the hosts of “The View” during her appearance on the ABC talk show on Monday, but it’s safe to say the women were not expecting a fake pregnancy belly. Especially Whoopi Goldberg, who was visibly confused.

Schumer stopped by in support of her new Netflix film releasing this week, “Kinda Pregnant,” in which her character Lainy is so jealous of her best friend getting pregnant that she fakes her own. Things get out of hand quickly though, and Lainy is forced to wear a fake pregnancy belly just about everywhere to keep up the act.

During her appearance, host Sara Haines noted that Sydney Sweeney used her fake pregnancy belly on “Immaculate” to hide snacks, and asked Schumer if she did anything similar.

“Well that is a very smart, smart thing that she did. And I went a step beyond that,” the comedian replied. “Like, I made an actual fanny pack.”

At that, she broke out a whole bag full of pregnancy belly fanny packs, giving one to each host. But as Whoopi took and examined hers, she remained silent as she very clearly tried to process the thing.

“You strap them right on, it’s so easy! This is what everybody should do if you want to just kind of get a seat on the subway, or…” Schumer joked as the rest of the ladies tried theirs on.

At that, Whoopi sent the show to commercial break. When they returned, the moderator was now donning that belly as a hat — and she kept it on her head for most of the segment.

At one point, she tried to use it as a blindfold instead, but unfortunately, the size of the thing didn’t work out for that. So, Whoopi simply returned it to her head and went to break once more.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET. “Kinda Pregnant” hits Netflix on February 5.