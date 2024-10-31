‘Gundam’ Movie: Jim Mickle to Direct Live-Action Anime Adaptation at Legendary

Legendary has closed a deal for Jim Mickle to write and direct a live-action adaptation of “Gundam,” co-developed between Legendary and Bandai Namco Filmworks, the company announced on Thursday. Mickle will also produce with his partner Linda Moran through their company Nightshade.

One of the most revered animé, “Gundam” is thought of as the Star Wars or Marvel Universe of Japan, and is the pioneer of the mecha genre of IP. The plot is currently under wraps, but the film is looking to start production in early 2025.

Created by Yoshiyuki Tomino, “Gundam” is an internationally renowned franchise spanning 83 animated series and movies. Its toy and retail business are huge, with the Gundam franchise generating over $600 million annually. This will be its first live-action film.

Most recently Mickle was director, showrunner, and writer of Netflix’s acclaimed series “Sweet Tooth,” based on Jeff Lemire’s Vertigo comic and co-produced with Team Downey. Mickle led the series to a 97% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 20 Emmy nominations over its three seasons, winning four awards.

Mickle launched onto the scene with the horror film “Stake Land,” which won the Midnight Madness award at the Toronto International Film Festival. His follow up, “We Are What We Are,” premiered in the Midnight Section of the Sundance Film Festival, followed by its European premiere in the prestigious Director’s Fortnight section of the Cannes Film Festival.

His film “Cold in July,” a southern noir thriller, premiered to rave reviews at both Cannes and Sundance. Mickle also co-created the critically acclaimed series “Hap and Leonard” for Sundance TV and AMC.

Mickle is repped by CAA, Untitled, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett Kole.

