Fox News’ “Gutfeld!” took on Hollywood in Wednesday’s episode reflecting on the end of 2023, slamming studios for including “woke nonsense” in films and even looking forward to when “thanks to AI, we’re not even going to need actors.”

“We won’t anymore have to listen to Katy Perry tell us how to vote,” former New York Police Department inspector and “Gutfeld!” panelist Paul Mauro said, apparently forgetting Perry is a singer. “We won’t have to listen to Mark Ruffalo tell us what horrible people we are because we’re not voting for progressives.”

The year-in-review segment began with Fox News contributor Tyrus, standing in for “Gutfeld!” host Greg Gutfeld, asking his audience “to remember all the crap we as Americans received in 2023 that we wish we could send back.”

He kicked off his monologue by torching Hollywood for churning out a “lump of coal” this year.

“Hollywood had its worst year in a generation, which means the movies sucked,” the guest host said. “More people walked out of movies this year than Dad’s going for cigarettes in the 1970s.”

According to Tyrus, the reason these movies “bombed” was because “woke nonsense was the key ingredient,” and “all they cooked up was box office poison.”

Tyrus pivoted the conversation to Mauro shortly after, who praised the monologue and took the baton to lay into Hollywood further.

“Hollywood is traditionally how America talks to the world,” Mauro said. “Since the 1960s or so, the message to the rest of the planet has been ‘America’s terrible,’ right? That’s not what we should be doing.”

Nodding to the historic labor strikes and industry shutdown seen this year, Mauro then indicated to his copanelist Aron Haddad, who’s an actor, assessing that “this year, we finally caught on to the fact that No. 1, we don’t necessarily need you. And over the next few years thanks to AI, we’re not even going to need actors. They’ll just generate them. You can generate them with a computer.”

That led to his off-the-cuff thoughts on generative AI, one of the main points of contention in the contract negotiations between the studios and the WGA and SAG-AFTRA.

“I actually think this is a significant year for that reason alone,” Mauro said. “We don’t need you anymore.”