SAG-AFTRA’s Strike-Ending Deal Wasn’t Finalized Until Hours Before Its Approval

Insiders say the final days of negotiations were filled with uncertainty, pressure – and a lot of lawyers

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Late last Tuesday, 27 members of the actor’s negotiating committee — with another 18 on Zoom — huddled for a third straight day at the SAG-AFTRA headquarters in Los Angeles to meticulously review the “best, last and final offer” from the Hollywood studios.

As the committee prepared to vote on whether to approve the deal and declare the 117-day actors strike over, David Jolliffe, a 25-year veteran of SAG-AFTRA contract negotiations, urged president Fran Drescher to wait just one more day. The key compromise on streaming compensation made with studio executives, he implored, needed to be locked in before any vote could be made.

  1. James Sarnoff Avatar
    James Sarnoff

    Everyone keeps writing about AI results of the SAG-AFTRA strike but what were the actual % gains in actors basic minimums compared to the WGA and DGA scale minimums? Haven’t seen the %’s mentioned in any online deal summary announcements. I would think these %s would be one of not the most important deal point of the settlement 

  2. Gribble Avatar
    Gribble

    It’s interesting that the loudest voice against streaming revenue sharing was Netflix’s Ted Sarandos. Netflix is immensely profitable — $1.4 billion in net income in the most-recent fiscal quarter. The amount ($247 million) Netflix would have paid in shared revenue over 12 months amounts to an accounting error.

