Before the dual strikes this year, Faux Library Studio Props in North Hollywood would typically fill up to 20 trucks a day that were picking up props for big Hollywood TV and film projects like “Top Gun: Maverick.” But now, CEO Marc Meyer says the company only sees one truck picking up props — for a TV commercial.

Faux Library Studio Props’ revenue has since dropped from about $150,000 a month to only $10,000, Meyer told TheWrap, and he laid off all 14 of his employees back in June. “If the actors strike is not resolved in a short time, we may be forced to sell some props,” he said.