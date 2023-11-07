Six Months of Strikes: Small Businesses Are Drowning in Hollywood’s Production Shutdown

Available to WrapPRO members

The labor dispute has resulted in upwards of $6 billion in losses nationally since May, the Milken Institute estimates

Helen Uffner, the owner of a New York-based vintage clothing shop that rents to period shows and films, estimates her revenue has dropped at least 80% since May. (Photo courtesy of Helen Uffner)

Before the dual strikes this year, Faux Library Studio Props in North Hollywood would typically fill up to 20 trucks a day that were picking up props for big Hollywood TV and film projects like “Top Gun: Maverick.” But now, CEO Marc Meyer says the company only sees one truck picking up props — for a TV commercial. 

Faux Library Studio Props’ revenue has since dropped from about $150,000 a month to only $10,000, Meyer told TheWrap, and he laid off all 14 of his employees back in June. “If the actors strike is not resolved in a short time, we may be forced to sell some props,” he said.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.