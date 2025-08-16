‘Gutfeld!’ Laughs Off GOP Rep.’s ‘Interdimensional Beings’ Claim on Joe Rogan: ‘Unconvincing’ | Video

The “Gutfeld!” gang had a good laugh at Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s claims on a recent episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast that she’s seen evidence of “energy things,” or aliens, or UFOs, or “interdimensional beings.” Whatever we’re calling them these days, the Fox News late-night show still isn’t buying it.

Luna brought up the topic on Wednesday’s “The Joe Rogan Experience,” a clip from which “Gutfeld!” played Friday night:

“They call them interdimensional beings,” Luna said. “Very credible people have reported that there have been a movement outside time and space. Have I seen a portal? No. Have I seen a spaceship personally? No. Have I seen evidence of this? Yes. Have I seen photo documentation of aircraft that I believe were not made by mankind? Yes.”

Namesake host Greg Gutfeld took the first swing.

“Finally!,” he said. “There you have it! Proof. Proof that maybe somebody was told something from somebody who saw something that might be something from another dimension or something!”

Judging by the audience laughter, they weren’t convinced, either.

“We do have an expert here, Harland [Williams, the comedian who starred in the 1997 film “Rocket Man”], you were an astronaut in the film where you went to Mars … Harland, do you get the feeling they have nothing they just like teasing us?”

Williams noted that we’re told extraterrestrial beings are “way more smart, more intelligent than us,” but still come to Earth and do … crop circles.

“It’s like, we’re smarter than everybody, let’s go to Earth and do donuts in the corn,” Williams joked.

Fellow panelist Michele Tafoya noted that she’s watched “Ancient Aliens” on the History Channel – which can make you think, “maybe.”

“And are we really the only intelligent life out there?,” she said. “I don’t know. But Anna Paulina Luna is not the representative who makes me convinced.”

Williams joked that he’s witnessed “this time and space kind of thing” when he flies on American Airlines: “I get to the terminal and my flight it seems to shift about five hours.”

Gutfeld made the analogy that the UFO issue which “is like a bad boyfriend who strings you a long and offers you nothing forever. But when he called you for a booty call you always answer. Like the issue he is always there but never follows through,” calling them “recreational beliefs.”

For her part, regular panelist Kat Timpf said that full disclosure should be offered to anyone on their deathbed.

“When you are about to die they should let you see whatever documents you want to see,” she said. “You know how there is like last rites? There should be some sort of portal you can log into at the hospital, were pretty much everybody dies, and you can login and see what you want to see.”

